ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NDRA opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,711 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 112.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,595 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

