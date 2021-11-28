TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEDS. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TRxADE HEALTH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

