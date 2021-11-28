RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. On average, analysts expect RedHill Biopharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDHL stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.52.

Several research firms recently commented on RDHL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

