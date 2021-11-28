Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.85

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 17693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

