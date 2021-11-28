Parkland (TSE:PKI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.96

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$32.96 and last traded at C$33.03, with a volume of 76830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. CIBC upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.03.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.1700002 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

