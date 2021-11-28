L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIQUY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.