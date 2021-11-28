Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.59

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.59 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.98 ($0.65), with a volume of 6381396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.68 ($0.69).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.70. The stock has a market cap of £665.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

