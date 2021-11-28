adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in November

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

