adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in November

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADDYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.