Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $663.90

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $663.90 and last traded at $661.11, with a volume of 11977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $633.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $608.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.65. The stock has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

