Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 52-Week Low at $192.60

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $192.60 and last traded at $195.93, with a volume of 95964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

The firm has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

