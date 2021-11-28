National Bank Financial Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$27.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIEF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

