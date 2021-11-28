zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ZLPSF opened at $540.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.90. zooplus has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $569.66.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

