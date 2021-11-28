Scotiabank Increases Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

RSI stock opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The firm has a market cap of C$600.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.15 and a 12-month high of C$5.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

