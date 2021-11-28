Financial Analysis: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A 17.43% 3.98% Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Scholar Rock $15.40 million 61.48 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -7.91

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 122.76%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.01%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Jasper Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

