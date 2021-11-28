Mandiant (MNDT) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mandiant to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Mandiant and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mandiant
|$940.58 million
|-$207.30 million
|-16.89
|Mandiant Competitors
|$1.23 billion
|$3.26 million
|34.44
Insider & Institutional Ownership
84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Mandiant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mandiant
|-30.46%
|-9.97%
|-2.10%
|Mandiant Competitors
|-8.05%
|-16.13%
|0.13%
Volatility & Risk
Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mandiant and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mandiant
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2.00
|Mandiant Competitors
|224
|1257
|2200
|65
|2.56
Mandiant presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Mandiant’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Mandiant rivals beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
Mandiant Company Profile
Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.