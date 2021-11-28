Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.90 to C$12.20 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.61.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

