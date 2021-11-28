Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$96.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 target price on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$145.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$69.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion and a PE ratio of -35.83. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$65.41 and a 12-month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

