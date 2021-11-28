-$0.72 EPS Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.37). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $2,770,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,641 shares of company stock worth $32,600,772. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $108.46.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

