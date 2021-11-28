Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.81.

TSE:FVI opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.38 and a 52 week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

