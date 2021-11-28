TD Securities Analysts Give Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) a C$58.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.20.

ATD.B opened at C$46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.81. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

