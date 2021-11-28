UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,720 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.55) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.40 ($22.31).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,303.50 ($17.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,455.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,456.17.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

