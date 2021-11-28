EMCORE (EMKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EMCORE stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.27.
Several research firms have weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.