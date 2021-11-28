EMCORE (EMKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EMCORE by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EMCORE by 721.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 12.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

