Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LGD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.33.

Shares of LGD stock opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 983,583 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,822.07.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

