Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 979,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

