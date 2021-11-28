Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$1.93 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BNS opened at C$81.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.20 and a 52-week high of C$83.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

