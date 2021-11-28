Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

UZAPF stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.56. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.