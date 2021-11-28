iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 20,025 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,171% compared to the average volume of 216 put options.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

