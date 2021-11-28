SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

SportsMap Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 29th. SportsMap Tech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SportsMap Tech Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SMAPU opened at $10.57 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

