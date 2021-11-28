Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s (NASDAQ:SDIG) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Stronghold Digital Mining’s (NASDAQ:SDIG) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 29th. Stronghold Digital Mining had issued 6,687,305 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $127,058,795 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SDIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $19.44 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.