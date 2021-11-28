Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €30.00 ($34.09) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.57 ($39.29).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN stock opened at €34.90 ($39.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a fifty-two week high of €36.14 ($41.07).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.