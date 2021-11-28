CI Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,782% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CI Financial by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 150,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CIXX opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

