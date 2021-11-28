Kate Hill Acquires 237,920 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill purchased 237,920 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £28,550.40 ($37,301.28).

LON SEE opened at GBX 10.74 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £416.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.07.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

