Kate Hill Acquires 237,920 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill purchased 237,920 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £28,550.40 ($37,301.28).
LON SEE opened at GBX 10.74 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £416.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.07.
