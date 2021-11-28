Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$11.75 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.92.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

