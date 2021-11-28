NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases £299,061 in Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) insider Wilken von Hodenberg acquired 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($23.75) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($390,725.11).
Shares of LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,755 ($22.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £820.83 million and a P/E ratio of 159.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,674.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £148.93. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.24).
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
