NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases £299,061 in Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) insider Wilken von Hodenberg acquired 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($23.75) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($390,725.11).

Shares of LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,755 ($22.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £820.83 million and a P/E ratio of 159.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,674.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £148.93. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.24).

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

