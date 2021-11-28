Insider Selling: Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Sells £50,169.16 in Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £50,169.16 ($65,546.33).

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.48. Redcentric plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of £198.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

Get Redcentric alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Redcentric in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.