UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €18.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €18.10 ($20.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.18) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.23) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.67 ($15.53).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

