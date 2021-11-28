Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report $74.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $75.90 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $73.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $303.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $296.67 million, with estimates ranging from $293.20 million to $301.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier Financial has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

