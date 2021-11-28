OptimumBank (OPHC) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OptimumBank to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get OptimumBank alerts:

This table compares OptimumBank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million -$780,000.00 7.00 OptimumBank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.20

OptimumBank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% OptimumBank Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OptimumBank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank Competitors 1572 7391 6657 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given OptimumBank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimumBank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

OptimumBank rivals beat OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.