$163.83 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce sales of $163.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.65 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRTG shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $70,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.