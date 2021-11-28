$163.83 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce sales of $163.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.65 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRTG shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $70,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

