ProximaX (XPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $72,310.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00102382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.97 or 0.07416051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.31 or 1.00026872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

