Deutsche eMark Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $87,444.15 and approximately $9.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

