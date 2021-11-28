Only1 Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.86 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $35.86 million and $1.85 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Only1 has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00232706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,151,593 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

