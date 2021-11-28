Lethean Hits Market Capitalization of $897,502.75 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $897,502.75 and $433.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,273.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.74 or 0.07454333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.89 or 0.00349878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.80 or 0.01014851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00084619 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.88 or 0.00412496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00430054 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

