QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.01.

Shares of QGEN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 1,348,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,747. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

