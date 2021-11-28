$465.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report sales of $465.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.89 million to $494.00 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $460.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

NYSE:SAM traded down $9.69 on Friday, hitting $454.64. The stock had a trading volume of 138,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,156. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $722.00. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $448.02 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Boston Beer by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.