CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post sales of $37.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $38.77 million. CareCloud posted sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $139.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 28,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,689. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $117,190 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth $168,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

