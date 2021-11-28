BonFi Achieves Market Cap of $880,304.49 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $880,304.49 and $282,467.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00231344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.