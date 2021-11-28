Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $91.89 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $91.89 million and $113.32 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00226126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001155 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

