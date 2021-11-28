Wing Finance (WING) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.06 or 0.07396240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.99 or 1.00270516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

