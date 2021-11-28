W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded down $8.90 on Friday, reaching $489.54. The stock had a trading volume of 172,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.94. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $501.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

